Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 784 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Chemed worth $37,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $489.94. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.71 and its 200 day moving average is $491.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total value of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

