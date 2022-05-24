Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average is $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $378.59 and a fifty-two week high of $378.59.
