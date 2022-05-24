Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RKWAF opened at $378.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average is $378.59. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $378.59 and a fifty-two week high of $378.59.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

