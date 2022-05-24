Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 409,685 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.65.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,585,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

