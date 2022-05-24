Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.52) to GBX 97 ($1.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

