Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBY. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.42.

Shares of RBY opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$225.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

