Rune Price Hits $42.87 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.87 or 0.00145821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $579,514.09 and approximately $305.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

