SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $772.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,303.69 or 1.00005682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036976 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00207473 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00092367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00123928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00230789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000854 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

