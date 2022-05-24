Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.71.

Saia stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 384,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.64 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

