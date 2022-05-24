Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.32

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 77156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Sands China alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.