Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 64.65%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. 32,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.