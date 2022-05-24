Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives $257.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHLAF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of SHLAF stock remained flat at $$190.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.14. Schindler has a 52-week low of $179.65 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

