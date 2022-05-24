Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 110,450 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,450 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.73% of Berry Global Group worth $73,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.48.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

