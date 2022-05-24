Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 257,528 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.43% of Healthpeak Properties worth $84,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 834.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

