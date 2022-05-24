Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,912 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Welltower worth $102,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

