Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $99,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

