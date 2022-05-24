Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $96,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $286.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.53 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,480. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

