Schroder Investment Management Group Has $106.93 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,358,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $106,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

INVH opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

