Schroder Investment Management Group Has $81.94 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,105 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.46% of SouthState worth $81,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SouthState by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SouthState by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SouthState by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SouthState by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other SouthState news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.