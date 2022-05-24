Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.50% of ICU Medical worth $75,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,722,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,764,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,302,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.93. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.47 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

