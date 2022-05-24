Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $69,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

