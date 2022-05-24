Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 440,767 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.97% of Aramark worth $91,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Aramark by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

