Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 60,643 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Sun Communities worth $94,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.