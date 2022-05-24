Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,766 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $79,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

