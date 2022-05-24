Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,438 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $86,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

NYSE MMC opened at $151.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

