Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0008

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 78.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a total market cap of $16,739.86 and approximately $134.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00097529 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 23,073,395 coins and its circulating supply is 21,473,395 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

