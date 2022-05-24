Seanergy Maritime’s (SHIP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

SHIP stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.37. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

