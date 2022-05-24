Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $907.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will post $907.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $914.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $899.99 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $830.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 207,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

