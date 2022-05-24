Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,329.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $110.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,517.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,697.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

