Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,919 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

