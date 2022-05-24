Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,281 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 2,950,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.