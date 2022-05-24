Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.96.

SNSE opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $76,800.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

