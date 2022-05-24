Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $878.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

