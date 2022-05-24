Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $374.52 Million

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and approximately $374.52 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,536.86 or 0.32448677 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00505542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.03 or 1.43893133 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

