Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.92 Million

Brokerages expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will announce $168.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.70 million and the highest is $176.10 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $136.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $700.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.57 million to $713.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $889.17 million, with estimates ranging from $872.07 million to $915.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

FOUR stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

