Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.13. 26,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

