Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 11371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

Specifically, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $7,715,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

