Silverback Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 554,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 304,208 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 140,095 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 217,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

KVSC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 165,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

