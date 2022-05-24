Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.18. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $33.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 191,784 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 319,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,454,819 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

