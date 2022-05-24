SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,902,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,912. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 123.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,237,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 97.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 143,929 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.