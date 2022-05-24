SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.31 and last traded at $59.42, with a volume of 24545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.78.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

