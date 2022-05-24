smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,037.00

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $14.05 million and approximately $16,037.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,837.53 or 0.54058642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.82 or 0.00507962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00034017 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.82 or 1.48226427 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

