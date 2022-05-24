Snetwork (SNET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $709,754.30

Snetwork (SNET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Snetwork has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $709,754.30 and $148,808.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Snetwork Profile

SNET is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,815,373 coins. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io . The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Coin Trading

