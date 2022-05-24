Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNOW opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.98.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

