SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $461,154.76 and $4,726.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,751.64 or 0.29560610 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00502298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008893 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

