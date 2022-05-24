Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 5.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

