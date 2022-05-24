Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH opened at $43.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.