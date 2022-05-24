Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Lifted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Southwest Gas makes up 2.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.14. 352,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

