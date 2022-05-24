Soviero Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. Roku makes up approximately 1.6% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Roku by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Roku by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $14.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 533,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,508. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

