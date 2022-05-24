Soviero Asset Management LP Has $22.59 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Tronox makes up 5.2% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.61% of Tronox worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 23,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

