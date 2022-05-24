Soviero Asset Management LP Lowers Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Soviero Asset Management LP lowered its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Continental Resources comprises 2.8% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,065. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.